Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: It's Virtual Semi-Final Between Fierce Rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh

After suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of arch-rivals India, with the last one in the Super Four stage, Pakistan now find themselves in a must-win game against another fierce rivals in Bangladesh.

The last of the Super Four matches of the 2018 Asia Cup will be a virtual semi-final between the two sides that were once a part of a single country. And the winner of the match will have another chance to have a go at India in the final.

So, the losers will head home after their match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and given the backlash they received after the reverses against India, former world and Asian champions Pakistan will be eager to raise their game.

While their batting has shown signs of improvement days after being bowled out for 160-odd runs, more needs to be done if they are to make the title clash, where India await.

The struggling batsmen would do well to take a cue from the seasoned Shoaib Malik, who has been one of the few impressive performers from the side in the continental tournament, which they have won two times.

However, Pakistan's biggest concern is the poor form of pace spearhead Mohammed Amir, who seems to have lost sting and is struggling to take wickets, which is his primary job, and which was reiterated by his skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on the eve of the group game against India.

Sarfraz's words did not have the desired effects as the Amir-led bowling attack failed to deliver.

Pakistan will hope the team gets the job done against Bangladesh and regain confidence.

After their nine-wicket humiliation at the hands of India, coach Mickey Arthur said Pakistan have a huge task at hand.

"It's a semi-final now. We have to find a way to dig ourselves out of the hole we are in at the moment. We will come back from this. We are at our best in must-win matches. That's when we come to the party," he said.

"I believe in our players. I think they are a fantastic bunch of players," he added.

Bangladesh managed to scrape past a spirited Afghanistan in a last-over finish to keep their hopes alive, and having produced decent performances, save the loss against India, they will fancy their chances against Pakistan.

Bangladesh won the last three ODI meetings between the two teams, all at home, in 2015. Pakistan, however, won the warm-up match in the run-up to the ICC Champions Trophy last year.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

Bangladesh: Masrafe Mortaza (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman (wk), Abu Haider Rony.

Match starts 5pm (IST)

(With PTI inputs)