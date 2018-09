Asia Cup 2018, India Vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Removes Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck twice in a space of two overs to leave Pakistan realing at 3/2.

Pakistan captain captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first in their Asia Cup 2018 Group A match at Dubai on Wednesday.

In the last five meetings, India have won four times, with Pakistan winning one. India beat Pakistan by three wickets in 2010, by six wickets in 2014, by six wickets in 2012 and by five wickets in 2016. Pakistan beat India by one wicket in 2014.

Khaleel Ahmed, who impressed in the debut match against Hong Kong yesterday, misses out as all-rounder Hardik Pandya returns.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(c & wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah