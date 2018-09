Asia Cup Live Updates: MS Dhoni Captains India, Afghanistan Bat First

India bowl first against Afghanistan in their last Super Four match of 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Tuesday. Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Surprisingly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is India's captain today. He is leading India after 696 days.

India are already in final after wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan. And as expected, The defending champions opted to rest key players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, etch.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar is making his ODI debut today. The 26-year-old Right-arm medium was presented with his India cap by head coach Ravi Shastri.

Playing XIs:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman