A disciplined Bangladesh set up a final date with defending champions India in the final of 2018 Asia Cup after winning the last Super Four match of against Pakistan by 37 runs at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

After setting a target of 240 runs, Bangladesh restricted two-time champions Pakistan to 202 for nine to enter their third final in the four editions of the continental tournament. Last year, they lost to India, and in 2012 final, they lost to Pakistan.

Bangladesh's defence started on a rollicking manner, reducing Pakistan to 18/3 inside the fourth over as Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman rock Pakistan top-order. Mehidy removed Fakhar Zaman (1) off the fifth ball of the first over, then Rahman accounted the wickets of Babr Azam (1) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Amhed (10) in the second and fourth overs respectively.

But Imam-ul-Haq (83) and Asif Ali (31) produced a 71-run sixth-wicket stand to give Pakistan hope. Imam was previously involved in a 67-run fourth-wicket stand with Shoaib Malik (30).

Rahman took four wickets conceding 43 runs from his ten overs. Mehidy took two wickets, while Robel Hossain, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar took one wicket each.

Earlier, the man of the match Mushfiqur Rahim struck a valiant 99 to salvage the Bangladesh innings from 12/3 after Junaid Khan took the wickets of Sarkar (0) and Liton Das (6), and Shaheen Afridi got Mominul Haque's (5) wicket inside the first five overs.

Then came the match-defining knock from Mushfiqur, who missed a well deserved 100 by one run. He stitched a 144-run stand for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Mithun (60). With contribution from the lower order, Bangladesh managed a fighting total of 239 from 48.5 overs.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to bat firs. Mercurial all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan missed the virtual semi-final.

For Pakistan, Junaid took four wickets for 19 runs from nine overs. Afridi and Hasan Ali took two wickets each, while Shadab Khan contributed with one wicket.

Bangladesh will now take on India in the title clash in Dubai on Friday. India settled for a last over tie with Afghanistan in their last Super Four match.

Brief scores:

Man of the match: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh: 239 all out in 48.5 Overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 99, Liton Das 60; Junaid Khan 4/16)

Pakistan: 202/9 in 50 Overs (Imam-ul-Haq 83, Asif Ali 31; Mustafizur Rahman 4/43)