Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch The Match Live

The storied India-Pakistan rivalry will resume on Wednesday with the last Group A match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both the teams have qualified for Super Four stage thanks to their respective wins over Hong Kong.

In the last five meetings, India have won four times, with Pakistan winning one. India beat Pakistan by three wickets in 2010, by six wickets in 2014, by six wickets in 2012 and by five wickets in 2016. Pakistan beat India by one wicket in 2014.

Team batting first has come out victorious in all the five matches.

Here's how you can watch the match live:

Date: September 19, 2018 (Wednesday)

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TV Listing: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Predicted XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya/Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah