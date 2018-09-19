Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Five Players To Look Out For

This may be a dead rubber from a statistical point a view, but for the fans, players themselves and obviously sponsors, the Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2018 is much bigger than numbers and stats.

Ahead of the keenly awaited India-Pakistan match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, we look at five key players.

Rohit Sharma (India)

Known as the Hitman, India's stand-in skipper is one of the best stroke makers in world cricket today. With more than 6770 ODI runs, the 31-year-old is probably the biggest name to feature in the match. But he is yet to make a mark for himself in this fixture. In the previous 13 matches against Pakistan, the right-handed batsman has scored 417 at an average of just under 35. And his best score is 91. Consider this: He has a career average of 44.84 18 hundreds. It's big time, he comes good in this fixture

MS Dhoni (India)

The legend is fighting to stay relevant, but his best efforts are not good enough to convince the critics. But the 34-year-old has an imperious record against Pakistan. The wicketkeeper batsman has 323 runs at an average of 64.60 with one hundred and two fifties. His 148 off 123 balls at Vizag during the 2004-05 season is still considered as one of his best efforts.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

A late bloomer in the International cricket, the 28-year-old opener destroyed India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy last year at Lord's. In that match, he scored 114. And that's more than enough for him to become a heartthrob in his country. One match, one hundred in a winning cause. Known for his ability to attack from the very outset, the left-handed batsman will be crucial to Pakistan's fortunes today again. If he gets going, Indian bowlers will find it difficult to stop Pakistan from scoring big.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

He may play, he may not. If he turns up, it will be a sight to behold – Amir against India's top order. Yes, it will be one of the sub-plots in the match. The 26-year-old has so far failed to leave an imprint in the India-Pakistan rivalry, but the gifted fast bowler is capable of running through any side. In four matches, he has taken five matches, which is considered an underachievement considering the talent he possesses. A good out day, with a little bit of luck is all he needs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

He is yet to feature in an India-Pakistan match, but this insanely smart spinner is almost certain to get his bow today. With his veritable legspin, the 28-year-old has already established himself as one of the best bowlers in the limited overs' cricket. He has 48 ODI wickets from 26 innings, at a strike rate of 29.6. And that count is likely to increase today, with first of his Pakistani scalps.

Then again, there are other players capable of winning the match single-handedly like the other half of Indian openers – Shikhar Dhawan, who made a classic ODi hundred yesterday against Hong Kong, Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed, hugely talented Indians Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. Yes, there is Hardik Pandya too. After failing to win that final against Pakistan, the maverick all-rounder will take very opportunity to have a go at the arch rivals again. Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is also one such player, with loads of experience.

The match, the be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, will start at 5:00 PM IST.