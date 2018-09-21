Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch 1st Super Four Match

The Super Four stage of 2018 Asia Cup will start with a mouth-watering India-Bangladesh encounter at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Friday.

India are on a nine-match winning run against Bangladesh across formats but the Tigers are likely to present a stiff challenge to the defending champions. India have two contrasting wins in the group stage, a nervy win against Hong Kong, followed by a thrashing of Pakistan.

Bangladesh started the campaing on a resounding note, thrashing Sri Lanka, but failed to keep the momentum, losing to Afghanistan.

Last time India lost to Bangladesh was in an ODI match in 2015, in the first of the three-match series. Chasing a target of 308 runs, India came short by 79 runs at Dhaka despite a 95-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Here's how you can watch the match live:

Date: September 21, 2018 (Friday)

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TV Listing: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar

Bangladesh: Masrafe Bin Mortaza (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.