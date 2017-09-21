The Website
21 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:54 pm National

Asaram Witness Murder Case: Accused Beaten Up By Deceased's Wife

Gupta's wife attacked Haldar with slippers when he was being taken back to the jail, the police said.
The main accused in the murder of a prime witness in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram was today beaten up with slippers by the deceased's wife on the premises of a court where he was produced today.

Kartik Haldar, who is alleged to have murdered Akhil Gupta (35) in the district on January 11, 2015, was arrested by the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of Gujarat from Raipur in March last year.

Haldar, who is lodged in the Karnal jail in Haryana, was brought here on the directions of the local court.

Gupta's wife attacked Haldar with slippers when he was being taken back to the jail, the police said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari sent Haldar to judicial custody till October 4.

