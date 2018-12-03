﻿
Asaduddin Owaisi Is BJP's 'C' Team, Says Rahul Gandhi In Poll-Bound Telangana

"Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!", Rahul Gandhi said.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the people of Telangana to think wisely while exercising their votes.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi belongs to one team.

He also claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP's "B team" and its chief  K Chandrasekhar Rao "operates" as Prime Minister Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp".

 "Owaisi's, AIMIM is the BJP's 'C' team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/KCR vote," Gandhi tweeted.

 "Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!" he said.

 Earlier, in an another tweet, he said Telangana was "born of idealism and great dreams", but four years of "TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance and corruption" has made the people cynical.

(With inputs from PTI)

or just type initial letters