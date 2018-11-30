Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Ghulam Nabi Azad A <em>'Ghulam'</em> Of Congress

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, calling him a Ghulam (Slave) of the Congress party.

"I want to tell Ghulam Nabi Azad that there is a difference between him and me in implementing and talking about issues. But your problem is, while your name is Ghulam Nabi, you have been serving as a Ghulam (slave) to the Congress party your entire lifetime," he said on Thursday.

Owaisi, while addressing a rally in Vikarabad district of poll-bound Telangana, further said that during Azad's 45 years in politics, he only fought once for an Assembly seat when he was the Chief Minister. "After that, he fought and won the parliamentary elections in Maharashtra's Washim. Then he fought three elections and he kept on losing in every election," he added.

AIMIM has been critical of the Congress party and its electoral tactics while the Congress has on several occasions dubbed AIMIM chief and the party itself as the "B-team" of the BJP.

Moreover, as the assembly elections in the state a inching closer, the AIMIM seems have struck bonhomie with caretaker Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's TRS.

Rao described the AIMIM, led by Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi, a "friendly party" on September 6, the day the 119-member Assembly was dissolved.

It is not as if Rao was saying anything new; just a reiteration of what was in full display during his tenure.

The AIMIM which counts Old city area as its stronghold and won seven seats in the 2014 Telangana Assembly elections, has fielded eight candidates for the December 7 polls, and has made no secret that it is backing the TRS in other constituencies.

Incidentally, Owaisi had addressed a campaign meeting supporting the TRS at Nirmal town.

"I feel that the TRS has a very good chance of coming back (to power) and I see KCR (as K Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known) becoming chief minister again," Owaisi told PTI in an interview recently.

"In the last four years, there have been no incidents of communal riots in Telangana. There is no fear atmosphere in Telangana. That in itself would help KCR," he said.

KCR, in turn, has also been wholesome in his praise of Owaisi.

In campaign meetings, the caretaker chief minister has alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conspired to topple his government and it was Owaisi who promised to come to his support.

The TRS and the AIMIM have come under severe attacks from both the BJP and the Congress during the ongoing campaigning.

Appealing to the electorate to back BJP candidates, the party president Amit Shah said only his party can "rid" Telangana of the AIMIM.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, at public meetings, has charged the TRS and the AIMIM with having an objective to prevent his party from coming to power at the Centre, and to see that the Modi government was re-elected.

The legislative assembly election in Telangana is scheduled to be held on December 7, while counting of votes will take place on December 11.

ANI and PTI



