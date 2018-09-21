As Militants Kill Three Cops In Shopian, Mehbooba Says Centre’s Muscular Policy Not Working

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the central government’s muscular policy is not working in Kashmir as militants killed three policemen after abducting them.

“Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock & condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims,” Mehbooba tweeted.

“Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre’s muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now,” reads her another tweet.

Bodies of three policemen who were abducted by militants in Shopian, around 60 km south of Srinagar were found in Kapran village of the area on morning. The militants, however, released another person Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, whose brother is working in the police.

Locals of the area spotted bullet riddled bodies of the three policemen at Lamni-Wangam Kapran.

The cops were earlier abducted by the militants.

The deceased have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi.

“Extremely distressing. Anybody who did it is a brute. And what an occasion for this dastardly inhuman act. Ashura? Killers, you don't belong to anyone. Outrightly condemnable,” Naeem Akhtar, senior PDP leader said. The killings have taken place three days after militants asked the policemen to quit their jobs.

The killings come as J&K government prepares for the urban local bodies and Panchayat elections. Urban Local Bodies elections will be held on while Panchayat elections in the State will be held in nine-phases beginning .