As JD(U) Joins Hands With BJP, Nitish’s Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Exits Bihar

As Janata Dal (United) joined hands with the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s poll strategist, Prashant Kishor, who is believed to be the brain behind the Grand Alliance’s success in 2015 assembly elections, has decided to leave the state of Bihar.

According to The Times of India, sources close to Kishor have saidthat he has told Nitish about his inability to continue as the CM's adviser. In another report, The Hindustan Times reported that a source close to Kishor has admitted that his tenure was over with mutual consent.

Kishor, who shot to fame after his successful stint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his poll strategist during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, later joined hands with Modi’s biggest critic at the time, Nitish Kumar, ahead of the much crucial Bihar assembly elections in 2015. After the poll victory, Nitish made him advisor to the Chief Minister with cabinet rank. According to reports, BJP had then questioned his appointment calling him an “outside influence”.

Reports also suggest that Kishor has been anyway out of Bihar for a long time. He had been working for Congress in Punjab and UP, with Nitish’s permission, during the assembly elections there. Latest reports suggest that he is currently in Andhra Pradesh to help Jagan Mohan Reddy with his political plans. There are also reports that he is making an entry to Tamil Nadu as well.