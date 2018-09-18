As Fuel Prices Touch New High, Tamil Nadu Groom Gets Five Litres Of Petrol As 'Wedding Gift'

As fuel prices continue to soar across the country, a newly-wed couple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore was presented with a can of five litres of petrol as a wedding gift.

Elanchezian and Kanimozhi got married on Sunday in Cuddalore district’s Kumaratchi. The young man-- Prabhu was surprised when his friends numbering about 20 presented him a plastic can containing four litres of petrol.

"We were really surprised. I was not told about the gift in advance," Prabhu told IANS over telephone from Cuddalore, about 175 km from Chennai.

Asked if the petrol will be used to drive his autorickshaw, Prabhu said: "I have decided to keep it. I will not use it to power my vehicle."

Vijay, one of the groom's friends, said, "It was a move to make the government aware. We hope that the government will take some measures in this regard (fuel price hike)."

Some of the friends were members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and students of the Government Nandanam Arts College in Chennai. Prabhu, one of the friends, said some of Elanchezhian’s friends had decided to present the couple with petrol and alert the people about the valuable product.

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

Agencies