Aryan Khan Was 'Framed Up' In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Witness

A witness on Saturday claimed that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was "framed up" in the NCB's alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

According to the witness Vijay Pagare, Aryan (23), who got bail from the high court after spending three weeks in prison following his arrest on October 3, was implicated by some people to make money.

It was a pre-planned raid, he later added.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, another independent witness used by the NCB, had alleged that some officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau had tried to extort money for letting off Aryan.

The NCB has already launched an inquiry into the allegations.

