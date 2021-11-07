Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Aryan Khan Was 'Framed Up' In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Witness

According to the witness Vijay Pagare, Aryan Khan was implicated by some people to make money and the raid was a pre-planned move.

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan | PTI

2021-11-07T07:52:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 7:52 am

A witness on Saturday claimed that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was "framed up" in the NCB's alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

According to the witness Vijay Pagare,  Aryan (23), who got bail from the high court after spending three weeks in prison following his arrest on October 3, was implicated by some people to make money.

It was a pre-planned raid, he later added.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, another independent witness used by the NCB, had alleged that some officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau had tried to extort money for letting off Aryan.
The NCB has already launched an inquiry into the allegations. 

(With PTI Inputs)

