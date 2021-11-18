Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Arvind Kejriwal: Six-Point Action Plan Prepared To Clean Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government has prepared a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to bathing standards by February 2025.

Arvind Kejriwal: Six-Point Action Plan Prepared To Clean Yamuna

Trending

Arvind Kejriwal: Six-Point Action Plan Prepared To Clean Yamuna
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T13:40:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 1:40 pm

Arvind Kejriwal said the government is constructing new sewage treatment plants and increasing the capacity of the existing ones as well as upgrading those.


"This will increase our sewage treatment capacity from around 600 million gallons of waste water a day to 750 MGD-800 MGD," Kejriwal said.


He said the waste water from four major drains falling in the Yamuna -- Najafgarh, Badshahpur, Supplementary and Ghazipur -- is being treated in-situ. The government will shut down the industries discharging industrial waste into the Yamuna, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.


Waste water in "jhuggi jhopri" clusters flows through storm water drains into the Yamuna. These will be connected to the sewer network, the chief minister said. The government will provide household connections in areas that have a sewer network. Earlier, the consumers had to get the connection themselves. The city government has also started de-silting and rehabilitation of the sewer network.


"Our engineers and officers are hopeful that we will be able to clean the Yamuna by February 2025 with the implementation of the six-point action plan.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal


"Specific targets have been set for each action point and I will personally monitor the progress," Kejriwal said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia India Delhi Delhi - NCR New Delhi Yamuna Clean Delhi Delhi Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

Outlook Business Team / The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange and the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was Rs 1,955, against the issue price of Rs 2,150.

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

Naseer Ganai / The policemen brought the police truck closer to the family members and forced them into it as the mourners continued with their protest in freezing subzero temperature of Kashmir.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included two players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in his Dream 11 T20 World Cup 2021 shortlist.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement