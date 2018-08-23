Arun Jaitley Resumes Charge Of Finance Ministry

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday re-appointed Arun Jaitley as Finance Minister, after he recovered from a kidney ailment.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley," a notification said.

Jaitley will resume charge of both finance and corporate affairs portfolios today at the North Block office.

Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS in May due to which his portfolio was assigned temporarily on May 14 to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal as an interim arrangement till Jaitley could return to work. Jaitley had continued in the Cabinet so far as a Minister without portfolio.

Arun Jaitley on July 1 made his first public appearance in two months via a video conferencing when he addressed the first anniversary of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), India's biggest economic reform since independence.

Jaitley has been leader of Rajya Sabha since 2000.

Agencies