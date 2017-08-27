Arun Jaitley Announces Launch Of Production Of HAL-Designed Light Combat Helicopter

Defence Minister Arun Jaitely on Saturday launched the production of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed 5.8 ton category Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) in Bengaluru.

LAC is a multirole combat helicopter being developed in the country by HAL for use by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army.

HAL dedicated the role changer design upgrade program of 'Hawk-i' to the country.

HAL's Rotary Wing, Research and Design Centre, designed the LCH whereas Mission and Combat System Research and Design (MCSRDC), designed the 'Hawk-I' in association with the Aircraft Division.

T Suvarna Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL said, "The Light Combat Helicopter and Hawk-i would provide the country extra potential to have additional combat resource and the programs are truly 'Make in India,' capable of generating employment opportunities in the country including MSME & Service sectors."

He further said, "These programs ensure public-private industry participation. There will be a significant spin-off in the form of development of an eco-system for manufacture and in meeting the objectives of "Skill India" initiative in Aerospace and Defence in the country."

HAL produced its 100th Hawk jet trainer aircraft with designation as Hawk-I (Hawk-India).

(ANI)