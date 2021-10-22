Artist Rubeena Siddiqui's Journey From A Village To The Hearts Of Millions Of Fans

The social media revolution may not be new but can bring exceptional talents to the forefront. However, getting recognized and performing well to meet the audience's expectations takes more than just talent. Commitment, perseverance, and optimism are qualities that set apart successful talents from those who just get buried in the endless list of talents. One artist who has all these qualities apart from good looks and bewitching talent is Artist Rubeena Siddiqui. She has made a distinguished name for herself in the entertainment industry despite coming from a village. Rubeena says, "I couldn't let my background determine my future. I had to work had to make it big, so I did."

Rubeena crossed several hurdles to reach here. They include negative comments, demotivation from friends and relatives, peer pressure to bury her dreams, etc. If there is one thing Rubeena heard the most, it was that she is a girl whose only aim in life is to make a family and nurture it. She was continually demotivated about dreaming of a career. When Rubeena decided to showcase her skills on social media, people said that she'd only be wasting her time chasing stardom.

Rubeena didn't answer them then, but now she has a perfect response. Within just nine months of starting her social media journey, she has reached 455k followers on Instagram and 1.4 million followers on MX-Takatak. It started as soon as she put her first picture in a veil. People were very keen to see her and as soon as she revealed her face, her popularity increased. Her first social media video got more than 1 million views, and all other videos became viral.

This is a great inspiration for anyone who feels that their circumstances are a deterrent to their success. Despite the challenges that life threw her way, Rubeena has come so far. We asked her if she credits someone for this success, and she got all emotional. She said that God had been super kind to her, and she couldn't have imagined this success without her husband's support. She says that her husband Faizal Siddiqui was constant support when struggling with internal and external voices.

Rubeena's fame multiplied when she appeared in the music video of the song "Kamaal Kare tu". The song crossed 1 million views on YouTube, and her performance was widely appreciated. As a result, she got more branding assignments, and her acting and modelling career flourished. Rubeena is passionate about content creation, singing, and dancing. Her content includes beauty, makeup, and comedy videos.

The audience appreciates Rubeena for her consistency and versatility. We hope she goes further in her career and gets even more popular.

