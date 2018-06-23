Arrest Lal Singh Immediately, He's A Serious Threat To J&K's Communal Harmony: PDP To Governor

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday urged Governor NN Vohra to immediately book and arrest former minister and BJP leader Choudary Lal Singh for his derogatory remarks against the Kashmiri journalists, terming him a serious threat to state’s communal harmony.

In a statement issued here, PDP General Secretary Mansoor Hussain said that keeping in view Lal Singh continuous rants against the people of Kashmir and trying to stoke the communal passions in the state, it is highly unfortunate that elements like him are allowed to roam freely. Mansoor added that Singh through one way or the other has been in the forefront to create a communal rift in the state between the Hindus and Muslims and now has launched an offensive against the most important pillar of the democracy. “His statement against the scribes is condemnable, bizarre and malicious and merit immediate action against him as per the law of the land. We urge the Governor administration of the state to immediately book and arrest Lal Singh for his instigative comments and jibes against the Kashmiri scribes as vicious elements like him if allowed to roam freely would turn the situation into an inferno and have a tendency to tear apart state’s secular fabric,” Mansoor said.

Advertisement opens in new window

PDP General Secretary added that Singh at the time of heinous rape and murder case of Rasana also tried to fish in the troubled waters and made desperate attempts to give communal color to the heinous act committed against an 8-year-old innocent child of Kuthua. “PDP at that time too demanded action against him and succeeded in getting him sacked from the council of ministers. Lal Singh’s brother is already facing charges for his derogatory remarks against the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and was arrested in the recent past.”

Mansoor said that the Governor administration must deem the issue as an element of utmost urgency and Choudary Lal Singh should be booked and arrested for his uncalled for rhetoric and mischievous statements being issued with a sole objective to unleash communal tensions in the otherwise harmonious and tolerant state.