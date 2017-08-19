The Website
19 August 2017 Last Updated at 6:58 pm National News Analysis

Army Men Thrash Policemen For Objecting To 'Harassment' Of Civilian

Outlook Web Bureau
Army Men Thrash Policemen For Objecting To 'Harassment' Of Civilian
Army Men Thrash Policemen For Objecting To 'Harassment' Of Civilian
Two policemen were allegedly thrashed the Army jawans in Kupwara district of Kashmir on Friday, after they objected to "harassment" of a civilian by the soldiers, sources said.

Two policemen were beaten up after they asked the soldiers to let go a motorist, who was held by the Army jawans, the police sources said.

They said one of the policemen was taken to hospital for first aid.

However, senior police officers downplayed the incident, saying there was a minor altercation between the soldiers and the policemen but no manhandling took place.

"The Army had siezed the vehicle of a local commuter and the Munshi of the Kupwara police station had gone there to get his vehicle released.

"However, the Army personnel did not release the vehicle which resulted in a minor altercation. The matter was later resolved amicably," a police officer said.

Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar Indian Army Defence Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National News Analysis
