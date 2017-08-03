The Website
﻿
03 August 2017 Last Updated at 8:58 am National News Analysis

Army Officer, Jawan Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir's Shopian

The attack comes just days after top Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Abu Dujana and one other had been killed in the encounter.
Outlook Web Bureau
Army Officer, Jawan Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir's Shopian
2017-08-03T09:18:51+0530

Two Army personnel, including an officer, killed in a militants attack in Shopian district of South Kashmir, confirmed the police, reported PTI.

A cordon and search operation was launched by Army in Zaipora area of Shopian during the night following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during the search operation, the militants fired upon the party in which three army personnel were injured.

The injured were taken to Army's 92 base hospital here, where two of them, including a major, succumbed, the official said, adding that the other jawan is undergoing treatment.

The search operation at Zaipora is on, the official said.

Two militants werereportedly  killed today in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

"Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam this morning," a police official said.

The attack comes just days after top Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Abu Dujana and one other had been killed in the encounter. 

 

 

With PTI Inputs

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Encounters Indian Army National News Analysis
