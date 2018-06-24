Army Major Arrested From Meerut For Killing Another Major's Wife In Delhi

An Indian Army Major, identified as Nikhil Handa, was arrested from Meerut's Daurala on Sunday for allegedly killing the wife of another Army Major. Shailaja Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found dead with her throat slit in Delhi's Brar Square on Saturday.

Initially, the police was informed that a woman had died in an accident. Later, when they inspected the body, it was found that her throat had been slit, the police said.

Photo of Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa who was arrested in Meerut's Daurala earlier today. He is accused of murdering wife of another Indian Army major, who was found dead with her throat slit in Delhi's Brar Square yesterday pic.twitter.com/Jo9wciI6pu — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2018

The 35-year-old woman was later identified. The accused had allegedly run a car over her face in order to make the incident appear as an accident, police said.

The woman was dropped at Army base hospital in her husband's official vehicle by a driver, they said.

Later, when he came back to pick her up, he could not find her and learnt that she did not attend her scheduled physiotherapy session, the police said.

