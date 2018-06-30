The Website
30 June 2018

BSF Jawans Robbed Of Suitcases, ID Cards, Watches, Mobile Phones At Old Delhi Railway Station

An FIR has been registered by the Government Railway Police at the Old Delhi railway station.
Outlook Web Bureau
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-06-30T15:49:24+0530

Two BSF jawans were robbed of all their belongings, including their clothes, while they were sleeping in the retiring room of the Old Delhi railway station on Saturday, railway sources said.

The incident took place at 4:00 am while the jawans were sleeping and the thieves ran away with their suitcases, identity cards, watches, mobiles and even their clothes, they said.

An FIR has been registered by the Government Railway Police at the Old Delhi railway station.

The Delhi division of railways has ordered an inquiry into the matter, the sources said.

(PTI)

