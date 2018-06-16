Army Jawan Killed In Ceasefire Violation, BSF Detains Two Pakistani Infiltrators

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistani soldiers resorted to heavy firing at India Pakistan border and targeted a patrol party along LoC to kill an Indian Army jawan on Saturday. The firing took place in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident came a day after the Pakistani Rangers killed four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an assistant commandant-rank officer, in Samba.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of mortars on routine Indian Army patrol, 700 metres inside Indian territory in Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC) this morning," said a senior Army officer.

READ ALSO: Ceasefire Violations, No Sweet Exchange At Attari Border On Eid

A 21-year-old rifleman Bikas Gurung, who belonged to the Khunka Khuki village of Manipur, was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries. The slain soldier is survived by his mother.

Photo of Indian Army's Bikas Gurung, who lost his life during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/IPFuP7l8c6 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

The senior Army officer said the Indian troops exercised maximum restraint despite the unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side across the border due to Eid-ul-Fitr, and called the act highly unethical and unprofessional. However, the officer made clear that the Army would give a befitting response at the time and place of its own choice.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Army also cancelled exchange of sweets between Pakistani Army and the Indian side on the occasion of Eid.

READ ALSO: 8-Month-Old Baby Dies in Ceasefire Violation in J&K's Pallanwala

Eleven BSF troops have so far been killed in cross-border firing incidents along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the highest casualty figure for the border force in a year in the past five years, the latest data revealed.

BSF apprehends two Pakistanis

31-year-old Pakistani national apprehended by BSF in Samba Sector. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/LN2RP3hRfo — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

Another Pakistani national was apprehended in Samba Sector, a total of two Pakistani nationals were apprehended by BSF, one 22-year-old & another 31-year-old. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/tZrw2zlFsG — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Border Security force (BSF) confirmed on Saturday that they have detention two Pakistanis for crossing into India. The two are identified as Sohail Kamar from Narwal District and Ahmed from Zafarwal Tehsil of Sialkot.