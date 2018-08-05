A cattle trader was killed and another wounded after the Army allegedly fired at them at Kohli village in Gool tehsil of Ramban district of Jammu on early Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Rafiq Gujjar, while the wounded person has been identified as 30-year-old Shakeel Ahmad. Both of them were cattle trade traders, police said.

Jammu based Public Relations Officer of the Army said, on August 5, based on specific intelligence inputs the Army launched an operation in Kohli area of Gool.

“At 3:45 am the army patrol saw some suspicious activity. The suspected individuals were challenged by the army as per standing operating procedure. On being challenged, the suspected individuals opened fire upon the army patrol. On this, the Army patrol retaliated the firing by suspects effectively. Further details are being ascertained,” the PRO said.

However, SSP Ramban, Mohan Lal said that there was no indication that these two men had arms and they opened any fire. “We have taken cognizance of the incident and registered the FIR,” he said.

"An FIR under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) Ranbir Penal Code and various sections of arms act was registered against the Army (personnel)," the SSP said.

Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation (TRCF), an organisation that works for tribals of Jammu and Kashmir, demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. The TRCF said the incident needs to be investigated thoroughly.

The TRCF said they were fired upon when they were leaving Kohli village with their cattle early on Sunday morning.

The TRCF has also mailed to the Defence Minister, demanding the culprits be punished as per law, and a strong directive should be issued to the security forces so that no such incidents are not repeated in future.