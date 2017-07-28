The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:09 pm National News Analysis

'Aren't You Ashamed?' Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Ahead Of The Floor Test

"Everything was completely planned beforehand," he alleged .
Outlook Web Bureau
'Aren't You Ashamed?' Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Ahead Of The Floor Test
File-PTI Photo
'Aren't You Ashamed?' Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Ahead Of The Floor Test
outlookindia.com
2017-07-28T12:17:00+0530

Ahead of the floortest in Bihar Legislative Assembly today to prove the majority by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, estranged Rashtriya Janta Dal Leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Kumar colluded with the Bharatiya Janta Party to form the government.

"Everything was completely planned beforehand. The way Nitish Ji gave resignation was very saddening and it came as a shock to us," he said according to ANI reports.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Nitish ji aapko sharm nahi aayi Sushil Modi ji ke paas baithne mein (Nitish ji aren't you ashamed of sitting next to Sushil Modi)?," asked Yadav in the assembly.

Deniying the allegations that the grand alliance parties mounted pressure on the CM, Yadav said that his party never tried to influence the functioning of the government.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Sushil Modi Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Bihar Assembly Dissolution Politics JD(U) BJP RJD National News Analysis
Next Story : In Major Blow To Trump, US Senate Rejects Attempt To Repeal Obamacare
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters