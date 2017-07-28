'Aren't You Ashamed?' Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Ahead Of The Floor Test

Ahead of the floortest in Bihar Legislative Assembly today to prove the majority by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, estranged Rashtriya Janta Dal Leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Kumar colluded with the Bharatiya Janta Party to form the government.

"Everything was completely planned beforehand. The way Nitish Ji gave resignation was very saddening and it came as a shock to us," he said according to ANI reports.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Nitish ji aapko sharm nahi aayi Sushil Modi ji ke paas baithne mein (Nitish ji aren't you ashamed of sitting next to Sushil Modi)?," asked Yadav in the assembly.

Deniying the allegations that the grand alliance parties mounted pressure on the CM, Yadav said that his party never tried to influence the functioning of the government.