'Are You Secretly Christian?' Fadnavis' Wife Trolled For Attending Christmas-Themed Charity Event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis was heavily trolled on Tuesday after she tweeted picture from a "Christmas-themed" charity event. With many slamming her for supporting a "Christian event even after being a Hindu", some tweets even accused her of "spreading Chrtistianity."

"launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others ," she tweeted yesterday.

Advertisement opens in new window

launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with othersðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/r5UTAi3nDY — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Within moments, twitterati started criticising her and her husband for supporting such an event. Some even said that they will not vote for "anti-national" BJP next time.

David and Amanda Fernandes working to save the souls of Hindu heathens (and close down their schools as fast as they can)?https://t.co/ZMRZFZGCf3 Advertisement opens in new window — Sankrant Sanu à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥Â (@sankrant) December 12, 2017

Why santa? Cudnt u do same thing during Diwali? — Masala Chaas (@masala_chaas) December 12, 2017

Where were you on Diwali Ganesh Puja or when Chennai & Mumbai were flooded "Santa" feeling are exclusive to "Christmas"? this is an abuse of your position and status — No Conversion (@noconversion) December 12, 2017

This is real nonsense. Charity has several occasions. U don't need to chose a predatory religion whose main goal is convert. Someone showbiz type fashionable like u in the past is the reason for the plight of states such as AP, TN and Kerala. Advertisement opens in new window — Muppalla (@VMuppi) December 12, 2017

@narendramodi @AmitShah are Fadnavis secretly Christian? we wont vote BJP after this — Natural Brilliance (@PidisBiscuit) December 12, 2017

Advertisement opens in new window

The 'Be-Santa' event organised by BIG FM in Mumbai aims at collecting charitable gifts for underprivileged children. Fadnavis was there to launch the event.

Unwavered at her stand, she later tweeted saying that: "Love, sharing and empathy have no religion."

Love , sharing & empathy have no religion - let’s accept all positivity around us & stay away from negative thoughts & demotivating energies ! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Even the right-wing columnist Shefali Vaidya who writes for Swarajya Magazine crticised her decision to support the event. In multiple tweets she asked her to "ask the evangelists to stop conversions".

But Christ-mas has a religion, no? You ask the evangelists to stop conversions Ma'am and I will join you in sharing all the 'love and positivity'! Thanks @fadnavis_amruta https://t.co/HOouBopHLZ Advertisement opens in new window — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) December 12, 2017

Husband @Dev_Fadnavis leading Christmas prayers, wife @fadnavis_amruta launching Be Santa campaign. Hallelujah! Praise be to the Lord! Harvesting souls in Maharashtra just became a lot easier! — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) December 12, 2017

As a private individual you are free to do what you want. As the First Lady of Maharashtra, your actions will always be open to scrutiny and criticism. And who is 'We' here? https://t.co/C43YT0APyi — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) December 12, 2017

Ma'am are you aware of the Gujarat Archbishop's statement that Christians of Gujarat should not vote for 'nationalist' parties like the @BJP4India? Are you proud of his efforts to 'try to unite and bring in harmony'? @Dev_Fadnavis @fadnavis_amruta https://t.co/U1x4eM6aX9 — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) December 12, 2017