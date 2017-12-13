The Website
13 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:06 am National News Analysis

'Are You Secretly Christian?' Fadnavis' Wife Trolled For Attending Christmas-Themed Charity Event

Some even said that they will not vote for "anti-national" BJP next time.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/@fadnavis_amruta
outlookindia.com
2017-12-13T11:07:43+0530

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis was heavily trolled on Tuesday after she tweeted picture from a "Christmas-themed" charity event. With many slamming her for supporting a "Christian event even after being a Hindu", some tweets even accused her of "spreading Chrtistianity."

 

"launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with othersðÂÂÂ," she tweeted yesterday.

Within moments, twitterati started criticising her and her husband for supporting such an event. Some even said that they will not vote for "anti-national" BJP next time.

 

The 'Be-Santa' event organised by BIG FM in Mumbai aims at collecting charitable gifts for underprivileged children. Fadnavis was there to launch the event.

 

Unwavered at her stand, she later tweeted saying that: "Love, sharing and empathy have no religion."

 

 Even the right-wing columnist Shefali Vaidya who writes for Swarajya Magazine crticised her decision to support the event. In multiple tweets she asked her to "ask the evangelists to stop conversions".

