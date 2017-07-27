Are Weekend Binges Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals? Break The Vicious Circle. Here's How
Friday night. It's been a tiring week. Kunal drives home and orders beer and pizza. He savours them over his favourite Netflix series.
Saturday. He wakes up much later than usual and skips breakfast. The evening melts into a night out with friends, as usual. The parties are full of platters of carbohydrate-overloads and alcohol, as usual.
Sunday. He wakes up late again and spends a lazy day at home. Come evening, though, Kunal is back to his ultra-healthy fitness mode. He shops and preps for his strict diet. The weekend shenanigans are the furthest thing from his mind.
Rest of the week. He wakes up early, goes to the gym for an hour, eats his meals on time and religiously sticks to his diet.
By next Friday night he is back to undoing the efforts of the week.
No wonder, he is struggling to lose weight. He knows his weekends are sabotaging his fitness goals. But how can he avoid partying with friends? How can he avoid alcohol? He can't possibly carry his healthy food to social dos! What can he do?
WHY DOES IT HAVE TO BE ‘ALL OR NOTHING’?
No one gets in shape eating one healthy meal. Just like no one gets fat on one cupcake. What matters in the long run is consistency. Setting super-tight dietary boundaries on weekdays triggers negative hunger responses in our minds. It snowballs into binges on weekends.
Instead of trying to follow a ‘perfect’ plan, you can choose to eat mindfully. On a weekday, if you crave pizza, have one slice along with a salad. That's better than eating a whole one by yourself over the weekend.
The concept of cheat days don't work, practice moderation. Binging is extremely counterproductive. Instead, be mindful of what you eat. Adopt the strategies we discussed in last week's column.
ALCOHOL CALORIES COUNT
Weekends are synonymous with alcohol. Alcohol derails your efforts to stay in shape. Calories in alcohol are preferentially metabolised by the body. Hence it slows down fat metabolism. Not to mention, alcohol impairs judgement. Your eating behaviour becomes problematic while drinking. Eat high-protein starters and pan-grilled vegetables before and with drinks. Salted peanuts and high-carbohydrate foods are a no-no. Avoid high-sugar cocktail mixers.
If you overeat once, it’s okay. Don’t try to overcompensate by starving yourself the rest of the week. It will just lead to another binge day. Remember, you cannot out-exercise a bad diet. You have to prioritise your long-term goals over chaotic indulgences. Don’t sweat it. If you want it bad, you will achieve balance over a period of time.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Lalu Prasad
- KR Narayanan's Ashes Given A Second Christian Burial, Admits Daughter
- Musharraf Mulled The Use Of Nuclear Weapons Against India
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Ajit Doval Arrives in Beijing to Attend BRICS NSA's Meet
- Non-Hindi Speaking JNU Students Oppose Mandatory MPhil, PhD Forms In Hindi, Say 'Forced To Transliterate'
- Arundhati Roy 'The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness' Enters Longlist For Booker Prize
- Three Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Gurez Sector
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- SBI Report Suggests Introduction of New Rs.200 Notes To Fill Missing Middle, Says RBI Has 'Put Orders For It'
- Barkha Dutt Slams Mentor Company NDTV Over Use Of MoJo
- Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?
- Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Family Amassed Wealth Worth Crores Of Rupees, Own Benami Properties: NIA
Post a Comment