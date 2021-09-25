Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Agriculture

Aquaculture Is Key To Meet Increasing Food Demand: FAO

Global consumption of fish has increased by 122% since 1990 and aquaculture now accounts for more than 50% of current fish consumption

Aquaculture Is Key To Meet Increasing Food Demand: FAO
| Pixabay

Trending

Aquaculture Is Key To Meet Increasing Food Demand: FAO
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T07:11:00+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 7:11 am

Aquaculture is playing a critical role in global food production, but innovation and equity are required to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth, according to the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu.

"Aquaculture production will continue to grow, but the benefits of this growth must be equitable and fairly distributed," he stressed, while noting the need to further develop "the human, social, cultural and economic dimensions of aquaculture".

Qu said this while addressing the Global Conference on Aquaculture Millenium+20 in Shanghai, China, on its opening day on Thursday, September 23.

The FAO Director-General highlighted aquaculture as the fastest growing agri-food sector globally saying there is huge potential for further expansion in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The conference, which adopted the theme "Aquaculture for Food and Sustainable Development", is the fourth to be held and is organized by FAO and China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, together with the Network of Aquaculture Centres in Asia-Pacific (NACA).

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand who is FAO Special Goodwill Ambassador for Zero Hunger for Asia and the Pacific, is the Guest of Honour at the two-day   event with representatives from the private and public sectors, academia and civil society.

Aquaculture is vital for feeding the world's expanding population and the conference is considering a range of issues and opportunities ranging from traditional family farming in vulnerable communities to cutting-edge technology.  Themes to be discussed at the conference include innovation, genetic resources, biosecurity, the social and human dimension, value chains and market access.

Global consumption of fish has increased by 122% since 1990 and aquaculture now accounts for more than 50% of current fish consumption. That figure is expected to rise above 60% during the next decade.

However, the impacts of the climate crisis and disruption to production and consumption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have created challenges on the rate of growth and expansion of the sector.

The Shanghai Declaration, which is expected to be adopted at the conference, is a call to action that will shape the future of aquaculture and seek to optimize the sector's contribution to global agri-food systems in line with the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

 Global Action

Qu stressed aquaculture plays an important role in FAO's new Strategic Framework 2022-2031 through its Blue Transformation priority programme, with the objective of supporting 35 to 40% growth in global aquaculture by 2030.

"FAO's Strategic Framework is based on the principles of the Four Betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all - leaving no one behind," he said.  "The Shanghai Declaration is a call for global action."

FAO recognizes the contribution of aquaculture to food security, by providing technical assistance through the implementation of the Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries.

A key instrument that has been guiding the principles for sustainable fisheries and aquaculture around the world since 1995, the Code seeks to develop and implement efficient policies and legal frameworks which promote sustainable and equitable aquaculture development, especially in developing countries, with improved socio-economic benefits.

The Global Conference also heard opening addresses from Tang Renjian, China's Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs; Frank K. Tumwebaze, the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries of the Republic of Uganda; Úrsula Desilú León Chempén, Vice Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ministry of Production of the Republic of Peru; Virginijus SinkeviÄÂÂius, the European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries; Huang Jie, Director-General of NACA and Peng Chenlei, Vice-Mayor of Shanghai.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aquaculture Global / Exports Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Food Production Outlook Krishi Agriculture
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Agriculture

Small Farmers Need Decent Wages: IFAD To World Leaders

Small Farmers Need Decent Wages: IFAD To World Leaders

Seaweed Cultivation Market May Top Valuation Of USD 41 Bn By 2031: Study

Coming Soon…Grow That Vaccine Yourself!

How Your Plants Recognise And Respond To Microbe Invasion

‘Fruit And Vegetables: Opportunities And Challenges For Small-Scale Sustainable Farming’

Call For Integrated Aroma Dairy Entrepreneurship For J&K Farmers

‘Greenhouse Farming Should Be Well-Planned Business’

Helping Uttarakhand Farmers Scale New Heights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Agriculture

New Techniques To Turn Poultry Feather & Animal Hair To Fertiliser

New Techniques To Turn Poultry Feather & Animal Hair To Fertiliser

Vertical Farming World Congress From Monday: This Is How You Can Join Online

Vertical Farming World Congress From Monday: This Is How You Can Join Online

New Technologies & Modernisation Of Agriculture Sector

New Technologies & Modernisation Of Agriculture Sector

Domestic Tractor Sales in Aug 2021 Down 17%

Domestic Tractor Sales in Aug 2021 Down 17%

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

IPL 2021: Chennai Beat Bengaluru By 6 Wickets; Reclaim Top Spot

IPL 2021: Chennai Beat Bengaluru By 6 Wickets; Reclaim Top Spot

PTI / Clinincal CSK chased down RCB's 156/6 with 11 balls to spare in Sharjah.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement