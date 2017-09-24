Appreciate That This Govt Acknowledged Great Accomplishments Of Congress, Says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday praised External External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's speech slamming Pakistan during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and said she was justified in giving a befitting reply to Islamabad.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "It was a good speech. I think that Sushma ji was quite justified in turning the tables and giving Pakistan a fitting and strong response. If they are going to devote their speech by attacking us, we are not going to take it lying down. I thought that was a very effective point."

Reacting to EAM Swaraj's IIT remark, Tharoor thanked her for acknowledging achievements of the Congress regime.

"As a Congressman, of course, I particularly appreciate hearing a member of this government acknowledging the great accomplishments of the last 60-70 years, because we know that the Prime Minister of this country has said abroad that until he came to power everyone was ashamed to be an Indian and nothing has happened in this country in the first 60 years of Congress rule. It seems to me that Sushma ji has set the record straight by saying look we have created IITs, IIMs. These were all established by former prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru," he added.

Earlier, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also thanked Swaraj for recognising his government's "great" vision of setting up IITs and IIMs.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Congress leader said, "Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs."

Addressing the 72nd UNGA session in New York, External Affairs Minister Swaraj on Saturday ripped apart Pakistan and accused it of waging a war against India. She said, while India made institutes like IIT, IIM and AIIMS, Pakistan created terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Haqqani network.

Speaking for the second consecutive year at the annual UNGA session, Swaraj said, India has risen despite being the principal destination of Pakistan's nefarious export of terrorism. She said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered the hand of peace and friendship and Pakistan's Prime Minister must answer why his nation spurned this offer.

Describing terrorism as an "existentialist danger" to mankind, Swaraj wondered how the international community will fight the menace if the UN Security Council cannot agree on the listing of terrorists.

Swaraj's fiery speech garnered attention from all the corners and several politicians including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh hailed her befitting reply to the Islamabad.

Singh took to Twitter and said, "Congratulations to Smt. @SushmaSwaraj on her powerful, measured and nuanced articulation of India's stand on the issue of terrorism at #UNGA (sic)"

He further tweeted, "Her measured responses in spite of provocations speak volumes of her maturity & tenacity. She has exposed Pakistan's duplicity on terrorism." (ANI)