Senior Police Officers Tried To Cover Up Apple Executives Murder: UP Law Minister

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday claimed that high-level officials were trying to manipulate and hide things in connection with the death of techie Vivek Tiwari in a late night shooting incident here on Friday.

"Some high-level officials are trying to manipulate and hide things. A probe will be conducted against them as well. The Uttar Pradesh government will not pardon any criminal, including the police personnel who killed the innocent youth," Pathak told ANI.

Tiwari, an employee of Apple, was allegedly shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area on Friday.

The victim's wife, Kalpana Tiwari, filed a fresh FIR at Gomti Nagar police station, naming two of the accused police constables.

In the wake of the developments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the deceased's family over the phone and assured full cooperation on behalf of the government. He also told the family that they can meet him anytime they want.

Tiwari was returning home in the early hours of Saturday when he was allegedly shot by patrolling cops for refusing to stop his vehicle.

While the constable claims that he fired at Tiwari's car in self-defence as it tried to run over his bike, the incident has raised questions over the police's excessive use of force.