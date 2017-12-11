Apologised To Zaira After Finding That My Leg Touched Her Shoulder, It Was Unintentional, Says Man Accused Of Molestation

The 39-year-old man, Vikas Sachdev, who was arrested for allegedly molesting 17-year-old actress Zaira Wasim inside a Mumbai-bound flight, has said he apologised to the actress and told the police that his leg touched Zaira unintentionally.

Sachdev has also said that he was very tired while returning from Delhi after attending his maternal uncle's funeral and had asked the cabin crew members to not disturb him. The same has also been mentioned in the statement given by Vistara airlines, reported India Today.

The accused claims that he apologised to the actress after finding out that his leg had touched her shoulder. He said the act was unintentional.

Sachdev has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) since the actor is a minor, Senior Police Inspector, Sahar, Lata Shirsat, said.

The airline--Vistara--said it has submitted an initial report to the regulator DGCA about the incident which created an uproar and invited all-round condemnation.

Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, regretted the "unfortunate experience" and apologised to Wasim.

It also said senior members of the management team have been flown to Mumbai to meet the "Dangal" actor, who narrated her ordeal on Instagram.

Wasim said she was on a Vistara flight last night from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put his feet on her armrest.

"We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience Zaira Wasim had onboard our flight last night. We continue to give this case our highest attention and are extending our full support to all relevant authorities for the investigations underway," the airline said in a latest statement issued late evening.

