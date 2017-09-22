'Anyone Can Slit My Throat, But No One Can Tell Me What To Do', Mamata Banerjee To Calcutta High Court

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday confirmed that the party has decided not to challenge it in the Supreme Court, according to CNN-News18. Sources told the channel that puja committees, willing to do idol immersion on the day of Moharram, will have to take prior permission from the administration.

On Thursday Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Calcutta High Court over its ruling on Durga idol immersion, stating that anyone can 'slit my throat, but no one can tell me what to do.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday revoked Mamata Banerjee's order on Durga idol immersion and instructed the police to make separate routes for both Durga idol immersion and Muharram processions.

While addressing a gathering at the Ekdalia Evergreen Club here, Mamata said, "I will do what I can to keep peace in the state. Also, someone can slit my throat, but no one can tell me what to do".

The court, in its ruling, had added that Durga idol immersion can continue till 12 a.m. on all days, including on Muharram.

During the hearing, the court said that one cannot impose restrictions on the basis of a mere assumption of law and order disruption over the state government's notification.

Acting Chief Justice of Rakesh Tiwary of Calcutta High Court asked the State Government, "Just because you are the state, can you pass arbitrary order? Prohibition means that you are taking last step first."

They further said, "If you (State Government) get a dream, that something will go wrong, you cannot impose restrictions."

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6:00 p.m. on September 30 (Dussehra) and October 1 because of Muharram.

