08 December 2017 Last Updated at 1:55 pm Arts & Entertainment News Analysis

Anushka Sharma Leaves For Italy With Parents Amid Wedding Rumours

Outlook Web Bureau
Image Courtesy: Twitter
2017-12-08T14:36:47+0530

Actor Anushka Sharma and her family were spotted early this morning at the Mumbai international airport leaving for leaving for Milan, Italy amid rumours that she and cricketer Virat Kohli are getting married in Italy.

Anushka was photographed leaving from Mumbai airport around 1 am with her brother Karnesh and their parents. According to the reports, Virat along with his family was also spotted at the New Delhi airport on Thursday night.

Anushka and Virat are reportedly getting married in the fashion capital of the world in a three-day affair starting December 9, according to reports. While Anushka’s spokesperson has denied the rumours, there are reports that the two have invited their families and several friends for the vacation, booked make-up artists and wedding photographers as well.

According to reports, none of Virat's cricketer friends have been invited for Anushka and Virat's wedding as the families want it to be an extremely private affair. The wedding will reportedly be a quiet affair followed by a grand reception in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood and sports personalities.

While Virat is more vocal about his love for Anushka, the actor has remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

The couple has been dating for four years.

The two, both 29, were recently seen together at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding.

PTI

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Mumbai

