Anup Jalota Says His Affair With Jasleen Was Staged For Bigg Boss 12

For a very long time Bhajan singer, Anup Jalota’s and Jasleen Matharu’s affair had been the talk of the town. Their affair added spice to Bigg Boss 12 episode. But suddenly there has been a huge turn as Anup Jalota got evicted. Jalota revealed that the two of them were never in a relationship and this whole romance bit with Jasleen was completely staged.

He also revealed that the union was just for the show. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde told Jasleen about Anup Jalota calling their relationship scripted and a ‘musical one’ which left her puzzled. She was also informed her about how the bhajan singer is now at war with her family and her father is highly disappointed.

Anup revealed "Kesar Matharu, Jasleen’s father and I had discussed that we would enter in as a guru - shishya Jodi. On stage, Jasleen said we were a couple. She was locked in six days before me. I had no time to react. I thought it might be a strategy and decided to play along. I can act a bit (laughs uproariously). I have told Kesar Matharu if he will let me do Jasleen's Kanyadaan as and when she gets married. He said we will do her Kanyadaaan together."

(From Agencies)