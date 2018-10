Anup Jalota Out Of 'Bigg Boss', Clarifies That Jasleen Mathur Is Not His Girl Friend

Jalota participated in the show with Jasleen, who has been touted as his 'girlfriend'. Anup Jalota, the latest to be evicted out of reality television show "Bigg Boss" season 12, says Jasleen Mathur is not his girlfriend.

Bigg Boss 12' contestant Anup Jalota's (65) affair with his 29-year-old 'student' Jasleen Matharu not just came as a shock to his fellow inmates but also to the nation at large. But suddenly there is a turn in the whole scene.

Recently while choosing beds, Jasleen opted for a single bed beside Dipika Kakar's bed. When Anup tried to take a bed next to her, she told him that it's already occupied. Anup's reply to this was, "Toh main dur hogaya, hum khule main soenge." Jasleen was quick to respond. "Aap ek kaam karo, wait karo, apko partner mil jaega koi (Do one thing, wait! You will get a partner)," she said while pointing towards all the double beds. This left everyone in splits.

Jalota says, "People are not able to understand our relationship. We don't have any kind of love story. We just share a musical relationship. She is my student and I am her teacher. I help her in learning music.”

"There is no girlfriend-boyfriend kind of relationship between us and we are also not involved in any romantic and physical relation.” He further adds that Jasleen's father was his very old friend.

"I know Jasleen and his family for a long time, A lot of times I have met them at the airport and at their home.But Jasleen and I hardly get time to meet each other. She hasn't even met my family members yet."

Despite having huge popularity, the 65-year-old singer's journey in "Bigg Boss" lasted only for a month. He finds his "self conscious" nature as one of the main reasons for being evicted.

"I have earned huge goodwill and respect in my long career. Fighting does not suit me. I cannot abuse someone and cannot even take any abuse from someone. So, I think that's where I lacked and was not able to impress the audience.

"But I had a lifetime experience in the house. I will miss everyone," Jalota added.

(With inputs from agencies)