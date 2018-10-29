Antonio Conte Favourite To Replace Julen Lopetegui As Real Madrid Manager: Reports

After the beating at the hands of eternal rivals Barcelona, Real Madrid are likely to sack their manager Julen Lopetegui.

According to reports in Spanish media, the club president Florentino Perez has in fact finalised former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as the replacement for the 52-year-old.

Marca claimed that the change of guard will happen as soon as Monday; and if not, Santiago Solari will take temporary charge of the first team for Wednesday's Copa del Rey game against Melilla.

On Sunday, Real suffered a humiliating 1-5 defeat at Camp Nou with Luis Suarez scoring a hat-trick.

The result further complicated Real's prospects this season. After ten matches, the most successful club in the world are just above the drop zone at 10th with 14 points. This is Real's worst start to a season in 17 years.

Lopetegui was brought in as Zinedine Zidane's replacement in dramatic circumstances in June while he was still engaged with the Spain national team, taking part in the World Cup.