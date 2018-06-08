The Website
08 June 2018 International

Anthony Bourdain, Celebrity Chef, CNN's Food Critic Commits Suicide

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement early on Friday.
Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took viewers around the world for the "Parts Unknown" series. He was 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement early on Friday.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

On the network, anchors struggled to hold back tears as they recalled their late colleague in heartfelt recollections and urged people faced with despair or who know people who are struggling with depression to call a suicide hotline.

