Another Tragic End: Pakistani Cricketer Zubair Ahmed Dies After Being Hit By Bouncer

Zubair Ahmed, a young Pakistani batsman, has died after being hit by a bouncer during a club match in Mardan on August 14, the nation’s Independence Day.

The news of Ahmed’s death was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official Twitter account in which it stated: “Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair’s family.”

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2017

According to reports, Ahmed has played four matches for the List A and T20 team Quetta Bears.

Former Australia cricket Dean Jones also expressed condolences in his message and said, “Its so sad to hear.. Young Cricketer Zubair died in Mardan after Cricket ball hit on head during Cricket match. Condolences to his family.

Australian batsman Phillip Hughes also lost his life after being hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in November 2014.