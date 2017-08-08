The Website
08 August 2017

Another Stalking Case: In Mumbai, Man Chases Woman Upto Her House, Rings Doorbell, Stands Outside Building

Mumbai Police has arrested the accused after the complaint was filed by Aditi Nagpaul, victim of the incident.
Outlook Web Bureau
Photo credit: Facebook
Another case of stalking incident was reported in Mumbai where a man chased a woman upto her house, rang her doorbell, and stood outside her building late on Sunday.

Mumbai Police has arrested the accused after the complaint was filed by Aditi Nagpaul, victim of the incident.

"Complaint was registered on Monday, and the accused was arrested on Tuesday. Investigation is under process" said Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Amboli Police Station.

Aditi Nagpaul who was stalked by the man said in a Facebook post on Monday: "He didn't have any fear in his eyes, a fear of being captured by security cameras, interrogation by security guards or threats of Police! He just hung around coolly in his car long after the incident very comfortable in getting his pictures clicked! (sic)"

Nagpaul said she was chased from a medical store, when her children and her sister were in the car with her, around 2 am. "I went up and around 15-20 minutes after I had put my kids to sleep, this man was standing outside and said to me that he is thirsty...I scolded him and shut the door," she said.

When she called security, they told her the man had claimed to be with them.

Nagpaul said she found the man outside the gates of her residential complex when she went with the watchman. "I asked him why he came to my house and he replied that I was thirsty and said nothing else. I photographed him from the watchman's phone and also his car but he did not move away," she said.

(ANI)

