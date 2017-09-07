Another Journalist Attacked By Bike-Borne Assailants, This Time In Bihar

Two days after the deadly attack on journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, a local journalist, Pankaj Mishra, was shot at by two bike-borne persons in Bihar's Arwal, reports ANI.

Mishra works for Rashtriya Sahara newspaper and his condition is said to be critical.

One accused has been arrested.

According to Superintendent of Police(SP), Arwa, Dilip Kumar, it is a case of personal enmity. He added, Mishra was leaving bank with 1 lakh cash which was robbed by them.

Last year, Rajdeo Ranjan, Hindi daily Hindustan’s Siwan bureau chief, was shot dead in the Bihar town in May.

The 42-year-old was shot dead in Siwan district.