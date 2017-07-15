High-Handedness In Delhi: Traffic Police Watches, Woman Beats Up Truck Driver In Viral Video

In another case of high-handedness from Delhi, a woman was captured on video beating up a truck driver in the presence of the traffic police.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the woman complaining to the traffic police about the driver stopping the truck in the middle of the road.

The woman, already holding the driver by his collar, goes ballistic after a member of the traffic department said something on the lines of ‘Koi nahi ma’am’. It seemed to set something off within the woman who had a grouse with the police pulling people up for using mobile phones in vehicles.

She then demands the driver’s licence, holding him by the shirt and threatening him with a slap across the face. The traffic police also join in asking him for his licence and a random passerby also joins in. Seemingly tired of dealing with the authorities, the woman asked her companion to call up someone within some ‘ministry’. While the call goes through, our ‘hero’ rains blows on the man in her grasp with the traffic conveniently in motion around them. She even manages to finally get the much-coveted licence from the man’s pocket with her companion’s aid.

The call goes through and the woman then explains the situation to the person on the line, then asking the traffic police to speak to the person. They refuse.

The incident harks back to another one from January this year, when a woman in an Audi endangered the life of a pregnant woman and held up traffic, only for the cops to let her go scot-free later.

Between 2 and 2:30 p.m on January 26 this year, a woman was driving towards Meerut from Modinagar in a white Audi accompanied by another older woman.

The Audi driver, a young woman, got into an altercation with a man driving up from behind her in a hatchback at Sondha Chowk in Modinagar. According to Uttar Pradesh police officials and several traffic policemen posted at the location, the hatchback had brushed against the Audi while overtaking it. The result was a minor scratch on the Audi.

In the hatchback was a man who was driving his pregnant wife and a young son who is about four years old. They were all headed towards a hospital as the woman's delivery was due. The woman was writhing in pain while traffic was disrupted by the woman driving the Audi.

Scores of locals including shop-keepers hearing the commotion then gathered at Sondha Chowk and pleaded with the Audi's driver, a young woman, for the keys. Instead, the woman driving the Audi "threw" the keys on the highway. The locals were so angry with the Audi driver's attitude that even a week after the incident they recalled how she had to be threatened and coaxed.

Then, just as the family of three was about to set off in the auto, the keys were recovered, following which the pregnant woman and her family stepped out of the auto, got back into their car, and drove off.

The recent incident only brings to light the kind of high-handedness that exists on the streets of Delhi, exhibited by those coming from privilege who feel they can get away with much of what they do.