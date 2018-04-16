The Website
16 April 2018 Last Updated at 8:33 pm National

Angry Anand Mahindra Says He Would 'Volunteer To Execute Rapists'

Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
In the wake of recent incidents of alleged gangrapes and murders of minors that have gripped the country, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra has said he would unhesitatingly volunteer to "execute" rapists and murderers of young girls.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mahindra retweeted a story on the alleged Surat rape and murder case of an unidentified minor girl and wrote that though he tries hard to maintain a calm persona, his blood boils to see such things happen in India.

"The job of executioner is not an aspirational job. But for the execution of brutal rapists & murderers of young girls I would volunteer unhesitatingly. I work hard to stay calm, but my blood boils over to see this happen in our country," he wrote.

The body of the girl, who is believed to be in the age group of 9 to 11 years, was recovered from a cricket field in Bhestan area of Surat on April 6 with 86 injury marks.

The report came when the country has already been rocked with Unnao and Kathua rape and cases.

(ANI)

