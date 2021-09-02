An Emerging Star, Full Of Promise- Ratan Pratap

Actor-Host Ratan Pratap, who made his debut as a host on a live broadcasting network a few years ago, is one boy who has managed to keep the audiences enthralled. Whether it is his performances, his Instagram account or the paparazzi, one cannot skip through social media without getting regular updates about him. His work and his whereabouts are things of equal media interest today. Ratan seems to have generated tremendous buzz amongst the youth by virtue of his work. Work aside, his airport/gym looks and his 'coffee pick-ups' are widely reported and spoken a lot.

According to several reports, Ratan Pratap was slated to make his acting debut next year but had to opt out of the series shoot due to Covid. Some reports also claim that he is yet to pick a project of his liking for his debut. Whichever may be the case, public interest around the matter seems to be building. So much so that brands have already started signing the lad for endorsements. What makes this young man so intriguing is his strong opinions. Refusing to shoot for fairness products is one statement that Ratan made that shook and impressed many at the same time. Choosing one value system over the trappings of commerce is rare for a newcomer. This kind of resilience is what makes Ratan Pratap even more appealing to both brands and netizens.

Ratan's professional choices may be the talk of the town, but little is known about his personal life. He is very outspoken about his work but extremely guarded about everything else.

Born in Nagpur, Ratan moved to Pune at the age of 18 to pursue graduation in management studies. Ratan enrolled for a PG Communications Diploma in Mumbai and started working in the entertainment industry. His entry into Bollywood, according to him, is pure coincidence, as one of his professors put him onto a few hosting gigs, which then led him to venture out in the digital and television space. His live chat show on men's fashion and grooming was one of the highest-rated shows in India. After two seasons of a chat show and a talk show with guests from the Indian Film and Television Industry, Ratan decided to discontinue and move on to other shows. Hosting two seasons of the dance reality show- India Dance Week helped Ratan gain recognition across the country.

This is a typical story of a small-town boy with zero Bollywood connections. What sets this story apart is Ratan Pratap's intelligence. His intelligence that reflects through his choices. In one of his interviews, Ratan mentioned the difficulties he faces as an outsider. However, he believes that he is at no disadvantage here. According to him, talent and hard work will help him sustain in the long run and not personal connections. He has recently seen training for martial arts and was also spotted at a production house for a meeting. One can only wait and see what this emerging star has to offer…

