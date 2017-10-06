An Economic Slowdown Exposes Chink In Modi's Armour. Time For Rahul Gandhi To Step Up

Since Narendra Modi became India’s Prime Minister in May 2014, there have been allegations and intermittent protests over the regime’s violation of basic human rights, blatant use of state machinery for censoring critics, and use of both state institutions and Hindutva activists to suppress religious freedom. The criticism against Narendra Modi both within and outside the country for failing to uphold secular democratic values and scientific temper in the country had done little to dent his popularity among his support base. Even his abrupt decision to impose a draconian ban on cash on November 8, 2016 caused immense misery to the poor, but they voted for him overwhelmingly in the UP election.
A few months ago, opposition parties and Modi critics had lost the hope of getting any success in electorally taking on ‘Teflon’ Modi. His re-election in 2019 was almost certain. But, a couple of months are enough to make or break anyone’s aura of invincibility in Indian politics. What the decline of political and social values had not been able to do in the three years, the decline of economy has done in three months.
India’s economic growth has slowed down considerably in the last two quarters forcing the Reserve Bank of India and international credit rating agencies to lower growth forecasts for 2017-18. Even when growth was in better shape in 2014-2016 it failed to create enough jobs, but with the slowing down of the economy post-demonetisation period, a large number of jobs, particularly in manufacturing and construction sectors are disappearing as well. India’s agricultural sector continues to be in deep crisis, and farmers across various states in India are protesting over the past several months demanding help and support from the government.
Coinciding with a declining economy, increasing unemployment and a deficient monsoon, India is seeing a self-confident and ready-for-politics Rahul Gandhi for the first time. His interactions last month with students and faculty at Berkeley and Princeton have certainly helped his image. After a long time, Rahul Gandhi started to get positive headlines in national newspapers. Political commentators have begun to see him as a serious politician. His defiant ‘bullock cart’ campaign against BJP in Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat has not only brought hope for his party in the coming election, but also has portrayed him as a leader who is ready to lead and able to outsmart his opponents in performing political stunts.
With Narendra Modi’s anointment as a prime ministerial candidate in 2013, BJP had started to target Rahul Gandhi personally, and Modi himself had never missed any opportunity to poke fun at him in the campaign, calling him ‘Shahzada’ while contrasting it with his own ‘Chaiwala’ background. In spite of Rahul Gandhi’s education at Harvard University and an M.Phil. degree in Development Studies from Cambridge University, BJP leaders and its support groups in traditional and social media have continued to lampoon him as an incompetent and dumb prince-ling, who is reluctant to take the responsibility but eager to enjoy power. This shrill personal campaign against him doesn’t seem to be cutting ice with the Indian middle class and youth now, who are the backbone of the 2014 Modi juggernaut. The significant electoral success of NSUI in the last month student union elections of Delhi University, Punjab University and Rajasthan University indicate a rethink on the part of country’s youth.
In January this year, I had written an op-ed for the website Daily O explaining the potential of Rahul Gandhi being India’s Justin Trudeau and how it is only a matter of one electoral success. This piece had then brought me a deluge of derision in social media. Since 2013, it had been almost impossible to see any positive write-up for Rahul Gandhi in the Indian media. However, the wind seems to have started to change its direction.
To take the advantage of the shifting political wind in the country, Congress Party needs to act as a concerted, coherent opposition. For that, it needs to be led from the front by one leader to avoid any scope of confusion in policy and decision-making. The Congress needs an acceptable and aggressive face with ideological clarity, someone who can rally grassroots workers and regional leaders alike, and someone who can create and deliver a message that can be widely supported and forceful enough to rattle opponents. In the party, there is no one except Rahul Gandhi who can do it.
Narendra Modi had used all his political capital to dethrone his Godfather and assume the leadership role of BJP in 2013, while Rahul Gandhi has been reluctant to formally replace her ailing mother in spite of her wishes. This uncertainty over formally assuming the leadership role of the party has created a mutually hurting stalemate for his own reputation as a determined politician and also the functioning of the grand old party for over half a decade. There are fresh rumors in the air that he might soon become the President of the Congress Party. Several young leaders of the party have even indicated the change of guard before the end of the year.
With an economic decline exposing a chink in Modi’s armor and general election is only 20 months away, the time is now ripe for Rahul Gandhi to end the stalemate and to become the President of the Congress Party. A likely strong result for the Congress Party in the Gujarat election under his leadership can give his campaign a powerful momentum to de-throne Modi in 2019. He needs to grab this new opportunity to project him as a determined politician who has what it takes to succeed in Indian politics and prove his detractors wrong as his grandmother and mother had done before him.
The writer is professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University, Sweden.
This is the true report from the WB, it can be seen on the WB web-site this is only the summary, which is completelly different from the reports of the latest media.
From the World Bank group
Development Research Group Finance and Private Sector Development Team September 2017
Measuring the Effectiveness of Service Delivery of Government Provided Goods and Services in India
Asli Demirguc-Kunt, Leora Klapper, Neeraj Prasad
6. Conclusion Existing definitions and measures of governance or state capacity might be too broad to determine a state’s capacity to deliver goods and services. This paper reports from a survey designed to measure service delivery in India. The new measure is motivated by the belief that good state capacity to deliver goods and services should translate into more access or coverage of all citizens, equal access to all citizens, and higher quality delivery of goods and services. Furthermore, a measure of state capacity to deliver goods should be able to explain variation in outcomes between countries, within a country (or between states), and within individual states. We find that access in India is generally low: only 40 percent are able to apply for the goods and services they need. Furthermore, there exists significant variation between states. In states such as Kerala, for example, it is estimated that more than half the population have access to the government provided goods and services they need, but in Bihar less than 20 percent of the 44 population have such access. Lack of affordability is the most cited reasons for an inability to apply for a good or service. Our measures of access correlate with some known measures of governance — such as teacher absenteeism or doctor absenteeism — and with some outcome indicators—such as literacy rates and the percentage of hospital births. Next, we find that access varies both by gender and income level. Women are about 5 percentage points less likely to be able to apply for goods such as health care and public schools and about 15 percentage points to 20 percentage points less likely to be able to apply for access to utilities and services, respectively. The poor, by contrast, are about 5 percentage points less likely to be able to apply for goods such as health care and public schools and about 10 percentage points less likely to be able to apply for access to utilities and services, respectively. Furthermore, we find that relatively richer states such as Maharashtra and Punjab have a lower gender gap in access to government provided goods and services. By contrast, relatively poorer states such as Odisha and Bihar have higher gender gaps in access to government provided goods and services. The trend reverses with income gap: Relatively richer states underperform while relatively poorer states outperform. This may point toward differences in the type of inequality between rich and poor states. In richer states, variation in access by gender might be the source of inequality, while in poorer states variation in access by income might be the source of inequality. Alternatively, it could merely imply that when income inequality in access is high, only relatively richer women have access and hence we see low gender inequality in access. In terms of quality of service delivery, we find there is scope for improvements. On average, it takes more than two months to process an application for a good or service. About one in four respondents found the application costs to be “too costly.” Given that more than half of the population could not even apply and those who could not apply cited a lack of affordability as the 45 key reason, implies that the cost of application is a significant barrier to access to government provided goods and services. Further, given that some of these goods and services are meant to be universal and free, even a “reasonably priced” application fee could be unaffordable for some and still exclude the very poor from accessing government provided goods and services. Citizens spend more than two hours in travel time to make an application. Less than 15 percent of the applications are made outside of a government office — such as private agents, over the internet, or a post office. Travel times could be reduced significantly if alternate channels were made available to receive and process applications, such as agent and online/internet-based applications and payments.