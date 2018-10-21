﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Amritsar Tragedy: Locals Continue To Protest At Train Accident Site

Amritsar Tragedy: Locals Continue To Protest At Train Accident Site

Police said locals are sitting on railway tracks and do not want to leave.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2018
Amritsar Tragedy: Locals Continue To Protest At Train Accident Site
File Photo
Amritsar Tragedy: Locals Continue To Protest At Train Accident Site
outlookindia.com
2018-10-21T08:37:17+0530
Related Stories

The situation remained tense on Sunday as locals continued with their sit-in at Joda Patak where 59 Dussehra revellers were mowed down by a train.

The locals had started protesting on Saturday, raising slogans against the state government and demanding action against the train's driver, a day after the accident. 

Police said locals are sitting on railway tracks and do not want to leave.

"We hope that the normalcy will be restored in the area by Sunday evening as the number of protestors have come down since Saturday," a senior police officer said.

The Punjab Police has deployed its personnel, including commandoes, to manage the crowd. The Rapid Action Force is also present in the Joda Patak area.

The district administration has said out of 59 people who were mowed down by the speeding Jalandhar-Amritsar train Friday, 40 have been identified.

The process of identifying the other persons is underway, it said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who visited the accident site Saturday, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amritsar Rail Accident Durga Puja/ Navratri/ Dussehra National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 67 Killed, 126 Injured In Parliamentary Election Violence In Afghanistan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters