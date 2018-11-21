Amritsar Blast Case: One Arrested, Amarinder Singh Says Grenade Made In Pak

One person has been arrested in connection with the grenade attack in Amritsar that left three people dead and over 20 injured on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday.

"One Bikramjit Singh has been arrested and search for another accused, Avtar Singh, is on," he told the media.

The person who is the mastermind is Inter-Services Intelligence. These (Harmeet Singh ‘PhD’ alias Happy) are only touts which they were using: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh #Amritsar blast at Nirankari Mission congregation that claimed 3 lives pic.twitter.com/cFVPDF8HOm — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

The chief minister also showed pictures of the two accused and assured that the second person would be nabbed soon.

I'm happy to announce that police nabbed one of the two persons involved. 26-year-old Bikramjit Singh has been arrested. The other man will also be arrested soon. His name is Avtar Singh: Punjab CM on #Amritsar blast at Nirankari Mission congregation that claimed 3 lives pic.twitter.com/k0S52mpdKe — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence is quite active in fomenting trouble in Punjab and the grenade attack in Amritsar was a pure act of terrorism, Singh said.

Singh said, "This is the type of grenade which has been taken from other modules. This is the one being used against forces in Kashmir. This one is made under license by Pakistan ordinance factory.

This is the type of grenade which has been taken from other modules. This is the one being used against forces in Kashmir & this is the one that burst. This one is made under license by Pakistan ordinance* factory & is filled with pellets: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh https://t.co/z7QPU1fJ0y — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Three people including a preacher were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw a grenade on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday, an incident which police are treating as a “terrorist act”.

There is no communal angle. It's pure case of terrorism.They were targeted as they were easy targets.We had info in the past about other organisations being targeted but we took precautionary measures & prevented that:Punjab CM on #Amritsar blast at Nirankari Mission congregation pic.twitter.com/p4resLrxt6 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

The incident had taken place inside the Nirankari Bhawan's prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi.