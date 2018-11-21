﻿
Amritsar Blast Case: One Arrested, Amarinder Singh Says Grenade Made In Pak

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence is quite active in fomenting trouble in Punjab and the grenade attack in Amritsar was a pure act of terrorism, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
2018-11-21T17:10:03+0530
One person has been arrested in connection with the grenade attack in Amritsar that left three people dead and over 20 injured on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday.

"One Bikramjit Singh has been arrested and search for another accused, Avtar Singh, is on," he told the media. 

The chief minister also showed pictures of the two accused and assured that the second person would be nabbed soon.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence is quite active in fomenting trouble in Punjab and the grenade attack in Amritsar was a pure act of terrorism, Singh said. 

Singh said, "This is the type of grenade which has been taken from other modules. This is the one being used against forces in Kashmir. This one is made under license by Pakistan ordinance factory.  

Three people including a preacher were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw a grenade on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday, an incident which police are treating as a “terrorist act”.

The incident had taken place inside the Nirankari Bhawan's prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi. 

Amarinder Singh Chandigarh Blasts

