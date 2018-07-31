The Website
31 July 2018 Last Updated at 1:42 pm National

Amit Shah's Statement On Assam NRC Creates Uproar In Rajya Sabha, House Adjourned

The Opposition TMC had earlier forced adjournment of proceedings till noon over the issue of non-inclusion of over 40 lakh people in Assam's National Register of Citizens.
Outlook Web Bureau
Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
Screen Grab
outlookindia.com
2018-07-31T13:42:12+0530

Amit Shah's statement on the Assam citizenship bill in Rajya Sabha today invited uproar from opposition parties, with speaker Venkaiah Naidu adjourning proceedings till 11 AM on Wednesday.

Congress MPs protested in the well of the house after BJP President Amit Shah said the centre had the courage to implement the NRC in Assam. 

"Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have courage to implement it, we did," he said. 

The Opposition TMC had earlier forced adjournment of proceedings till noon over the issue of non-inclusion of over 40 lakh people in Assam's National Register of Citizens.

Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told members that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will come to the House after attending to his duties in the Lok Sabha and reply to the "sensitive and serious matter".

TMC members, who had yesterday too led the protests that saw Rajya Sabha proceedings being adjourned without transacting any business, vociferously protested from the aisles.

Out of the 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati yesterday. This meant that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out. 

(Agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) BJP MPs - Members of Parliament Parliament National Reportage

