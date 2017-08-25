The Website
25 August 2017 National

Amit Shah Sworn In As Rajya Sabha Member, Smriti Irani Takes Oath In Sanskrit

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath of secrecy to both the BJP leaders.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI file photo
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs, in Delhi, on Friday.

Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, administered the oath of secrecy to both the BJP leaders.

After taking the oath in Sanskrit, Irani touched Naidu's feet and sought blessings.

This is Amit Shah's debut in the Parliament and was elected to the Upper House from Gujarat earlier this month.

Shah has been a five-term MLA in the Gujarat assembly.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel also won in the Gujarat elections, even though few legislators deserted the party days before the election and cross-voting.

The BJP lacks majority in the House and it is being said that Shah's entry into the Rajya Sabha would give a boost to the party.

(With ANI inputs)

