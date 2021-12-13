Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Security Personnel Killed In 2001 Parliament Attack

Eight security personnel drawn from the Rajya Sabha secretariat, Delhi Police and the CRPF apart from a gardener from the CPWD died in the brutal Parliament attack back in 200.

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Security Personnel Killed In 2001 Parliament Attack
Martyrs of the 2001 Parliament Attack | Twitter

Trending

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Security Personnel Killed In 2001 Parliament Attack
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T12:38:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 12:38 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid homage to the security personnel who laid down down their lives while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

"I salute the courage and the valour of all the brave security personnel who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the pride of the nation in the cowardly terrorist attack on the Parliament, the temple of Indian democracy.

"Your unparalleled bravery and immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation," Shah said through a Tweet.

Eight security personnel drawn from the Rajya Sabha secretariat, Delhi Police and the CRPF apart from a gardener from the CPWD were killed in the attack, while five terrorists were neutralised.  

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

PTI Amit Shah New Delhi 2001 Parliament attack Union Home Minister National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Explainer I Twenty Years Of Terror Attack On Indian Parliament

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Omicron Variant: How To Reorient Strategy To Fight Against Covid Pandemic

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 7,350 New Coronavirus cases, 202 Fatalities

Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh Invites Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui To Hold Comedy Show

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi Twitter Attack: Hackers Post Bitcoin Giveaway But This Is Not The First Time

PM Modi Twitter Attack: Hackers Post Bitcoin Giveaway But This Is Not The First Time

Uttarakhand CM's PRO Suspended After He Used Official Letterhead To Get Challans Cancelled

Uttarakhand CM's PRO Suspended After He Used Official Letterhead To Get Challans Cancelled

PM Modi Twitter Account Hacked: Opposition Calls Out Cyber Security Standards

PM Modi Twitter Account Hacked: Opposition Calls Out Cyber Security Standards

Read More from Outlook

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement